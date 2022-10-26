ELDORA - Daniel F. “Doc” Drury Sr., 84, of Eldora, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at The University of Iowa Hospital, while surrounded by family. There will be a private family service held with burial at a later date. With honor, Adams Celebration of Life is serving the family.
Dan was born on March 8, 1938, in Grundy Center to Mary and Elmer (Buck) Drury. Dan graduated from Union in 1957. He later joined the army and served in Korea from 1961-1963. After returning home from Korea, he was joined in marriage to Carol A. Gaede.
Dan worked at many local businesses before starting his career at IES, where he retired in 1998. Dan enjoyed racing, his tractors (John Deere) and helping his son and grandson at Drury Automotive.
He is survived by his wife Carol; daughter Tracey (Tim); grandkids: Daniel (Kellie), Blake (Danielle), Brittnie (Brok), and Blaire; great-grandchildren: Jaxson, Logen, Ryker, Bristole, and Ledger; and brother-in-law Glen Gaede.
He is preceded in death by his parents Mary and Elmer (Buck) Drury, son Danny Drury Jr., and in-laws Floyd and Ada Gaede.