Duit, Ronald Marvin

IOWA FALLS - Ronald Marvin Duit, 78, of Iowa Falls, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at his home. Funeral services for Ronald Duit will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at The Church of The Open Bible 408 College Avenue, Iowa Falls. The Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family: Ronald Duit memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Ronald Marvin Duit was born Aug. 6, 1943, in Iowa Falls to Garrelt Edward and Phyllis June (Heetland) Duit. Ronald attended Iowa Falls schools and graduated with the class of 1962. He graduated from Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis, Minn. with a degree in auto electronics. He also graduated from Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls with an Associate of Marketing degree. Ron and Carol were married Jan. 22, 1967, and to this union, two sons were born: Scott and Tyler. Ronald farmed north of Iowa Falls and worked many years for the Stockdale Corporation and Hoelscher Ag. Ron loved to fish and went on many fishing trips. Ron attended The Church of The Open Bible.