Duncan, Cody James

Cody James Duncan, 26, of Alden, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in rural Iowa Falls after a long battle with depression. A celebration of life was held on Tuesday, April 19, at the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest with a private family inurnment at a later date. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Cody and his family.
Cody was born on Oct. 28, 1995, the son of Deanna Bahr and Travis Duncan. He attended Hampton Dumont School and Iowa Falls Alden High School, graduating in 2014.