Sandra Kay Duncan, 62, of Iowa Falls passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at her home in Iowa Falls. Funeral Services for Sandra Duncan will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Linn’s Funeral Home with graveside service to follow. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. prior to services. The Linn’s Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family: Sandra Duncan Memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126.
Sandra Kay Duncan was born May 22, 1959, in Hampton to Lucille Jeanette and Edward Eugene Hesnard. Sandy attended the Iowa Falls Schools, graduating with the class of 1977. She attended Ellsworth Junior College for one year. Sandy was united in marriage to Frank Alan Duncan on Oct. 7, 1988. Sandy worked at Casey’s General Stores for 27 years. She was a fond collector of pens, Boyd Bears and apple figurines.