PERRY - Funeral services have been set for Larry Dunphy, 89, of Perry, Iowa, for 10 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Murdock Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 11, from 4-6 p.m. also at Murdock Funeral Home. Larry passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at his home.
Lawrence William Dunphy was born March 20, 1932, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of George Patrick and Mary Grace (Flynn) Dunphy. He graduated from Dowling High School with the class of 1949. Later he attended Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa, where he was a star basketball player, graduating in 1957. Larry married Carolyn Coppock on June 15, 1957, in Le Mars. He was a teacher and coach in Waukee and Earlham before moving to Perry in 1969. Larry coached and taught in the Perry Community School District until his retirement in 1994. He led the Perry Golf League to a 3A State Championship in 1983.