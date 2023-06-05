IOWA FALLS - Angel Lee (Oelmann) Earnist, 63, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday June 1, 2023, in Iowa Falls. A funeral service for Angel Earnist was held Tuesday, June 6 at Linn’s Funeral Home with a private burial at the Friends Cemetery, Iowa Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family c/o Angel Earnist Memorial, Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave, Iowa Falls, Iowa, 50126.
Angel Lee Oelmann was born Nov. 17, 1959, in Hampton, Iowa, the daughter of Freddie Lloyd and Joyce Lee (White) Oelmann. She attended Iowa Falls Community Schools graduating with the class of 1978. Angel was united in marriage to Wayne Frederick Earnist on July 7, 1984, to this union was born one daughter, Whitney. Angel worked for many years at Boyt Luggage, Iowa Falls. When Boyt closed she attended Ellsworth Community College receiving an associate degree in business. She then worked at AmericInn until her health no longer allowed her to work. She loved doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandkids, especially helping them with homework.
Angel is survived by her daughter: Whitney Earnist of Iowa Falls; two grandchildren: Kaylie and Traer Earnist; one sister: Tracy (Todd) Dorenkamp of Iowa Falls; one sister in-law: Mary (Jerry) Smith of Iowa Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; sister, Tammy Bonin; and a brother, Curt Oelmann.