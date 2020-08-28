NORWALK
Bertha “Ann” Eddy, 84, formerly of Norwalk, passed away early Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Graveside services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the St. Mark Catholic Cemetery in Iowa Falls. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Ann and her family.
Ann (Bertha) Harken Eddy was born Feb. 29, 1936. She was the eldest of four children born to Ervin and Marie Harken. She attended school in Iowa Falls, Iowa, and received her teaching degree from Ellsworth College in 1957. Her first teaching assignment was in Mingo, Iowa, in 1957. She loved teaching and making a difference in young people’s lives. She reunited with her first class of (1957) students annually several years ago. She and her former students always enjoyed discussing their life updates.
Ann married Gary Eddy in 1958. To this union four children were born: Randi, Michele, Melissa and Megan. Ann and Gary were both educators and taught in Iowa, Colorado, Minnesota and Canada. Gary died in 1972. In 1972, she married Ellwyn (Bus) Smith. To this union a daughter, Melinda, was born. Ann and Bus settled in Norwalk, Iowa. They later divorced. Ann adored her children and grandchildren. She loved to read. She was always sending her sister boxes of books to read. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities.
Ann (Bertha) Harken Eddy is survived by her children, Tom Harken of Des Moines, Iowa, Randi (Karen) Smith of Jackson, Wyoming, Michele (Dale) Grandgenett of Egan, Minnesota, Melissa (Dennis) Gibson of Ankeny, Iowa, Megan (Brian) Weeks of San Diego, California, and Melinda (Todd) Pearson of Norwalk, Iowa; grandchildren: Dillon Smith, Cole and Cade Grandgenett, Vance, Hayes, Eden and Jenner Gibson, Hudson and Harper Weeks, Blake, Kyler, Brayden and Parker Pearson; a sister, Janeice (Jim) Murra of Iowa Falls, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gary Eddy; her parents; and one nephew.
Ann was the best sister, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Bertha “Ann” Eddy, 84, formerly of Norwalk, passed away early Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Graveside services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the St. Mark Catholic Cemetery in Iowa Falls. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Ann and her family.
Ann (Bertha) Harken Eddy was born Feb. 29, 1936. She was the eldest of four children born to Ervin and Marie Harken. She attended school in Iowa Falls, Iowa, and received her teaching degree from Ellsworth College in 1957. Her first teaching assignment was in Mingo, Iowa, in 1957. She loved teaching and making a difference in young people’s lives. She reunited with her first class of (1957) students annually several years ago. She and her former students always enjoyed discussing their life updates.
Ann married Gary Eddy in 1958. To this union four children were born: Randi, Michele, Melissa and Megan. Ann and Gary were both educators and taught in Iowa, Colorado, Minnesota and Canada. Gary died in 1972. In 1972, she married Ellwyn (Bus) Smith. To this union a daughter, Melinda, was born. Ann and Bus settled in Norwalk, Iowa. They later divorced. Ann adored her children and grandchildren. She loved to read. She was always sending her sister boxes of books to read. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities.
Ann (Bertha) Harken Eddy is survived by her children, Tom Harken of Des Moines, Iowa, Randi (Karen) Smith of Jackson, Wyoming, Michele (Dale) Grandgenett of Egan, Minnesota, Melissa (Dennis) Gibson of Ankeny, Iowa, Megan (Brian) Weeks of San Diego, California, and Melinda (Todd) Pearson of Norwalk, Iowa; grandchildren: Dillon Smith, Cole and Cade Grandgenett, Vance, Hayes, Eden and Jenner Gibson, Hudson and Harper Weeks, Blake, Kyler, Brayden and Parker Pearson; a sister, Janeice (Jim) Murra of Iowa Falls, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gary Eddy; her parents; and one nephew.
Ann was the best sister, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence.