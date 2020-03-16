IOWA FALLS - In honoring CDC recommendations pertaining to COVID-19 as well as keeping the health and well-being of our community in mind, the following service information has been changed to a private family visitation and funeral service. The Ites family deeply appreciates your condolences during this difficult time.
Edward Ites, 81, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Hansen Family Hospital. Private family funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 19, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest at the Alden Cemetery. Visitation for the family will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at the Woodley Funeral Home. The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials in lieu of flowers. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Ed and his family.