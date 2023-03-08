JOHNSTON - Roger Eide, age 83, passed away at Edencrest Green Meadows in Johnston, Iowa on Feb. 15, 2023, after a long battle with dementia. Following his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Roger was born July 9, 1939, in Alden, Iowa. He began his education at a country school in Alden, graduated from Alden Community school in 1958, then spent two years between State Teachers College of Iowa (Northern Iowa) and the University of Iowa. After that, he returned to Alden and began what he always wanted to do: be a farmer.
He married Lorelei Buehler, of Mason City, on June 23, 1963, and together they ran their farm and raised their family. After retiring from farming, they lived in Iowa Falls for several years, and then Ames. Roger enjoyed landscaping, woodworking, delivering Meals on Wheels with Lori, and following Iowa Hawkeye sports.
Roger is survived by his wife Lori, his children Greg (Gina) and Brian, and his brother Marvin (Ethel). He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Ione Eide.