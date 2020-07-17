PARKERSBURG-Marvin "Marv" D. Eilderts, 83, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Grand JiVanté in Ackley, of natural causes. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, July 23, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at First Reformed Church, and one hour before services at the church. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.