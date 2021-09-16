Elsing, Russell Dale

ACKLEY - Russell Elsing, 77, of Ackley, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. A visitation will be held from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Ackley. He will be laid to rest with a family inurnment at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Russell and his family.
Russell Dale Elsing was born on Sept. 29, 1943, to Alfred and Marie (Saathoff) Elsing in Hampton. He attended country school and went to Geneva School through his senior year, then graduated from Ackley High School with the class of 1961. On Dec. 21, 1963, Russell was united in marriage to Barbara Abbas at the St. Peter’s Church in Geneva. The couple later divorced.