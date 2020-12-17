SANTA ROSA, Calif.
Susan Elizabeth Emblen-Richtsmeier passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Santa Rosa, California, from complications of liver disease. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to: Cyndy Stiner, 206 Thompson, Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Susan Elizabeth Emblen was born March 2, 1971, in Pontiac, Michigan. At age 12, she joined the Richtsmeier family with father Dean, mother Cyndy and little brother Lee. Later brother Lane was added to the family.
She attended school in New Providence, Eldora and Ackley-Geneva, Iowa. She graduated from Rancho Cotate High School in 1999 in Rohnert Park, California. She attended college at Sonoma State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies. She later earned advance studies in web page design.
She had varied work experience in the health food industry, banking, education and web page design.
Suzy was a compassionate person who gave her heart, time and experience to helping feed the homeless and providing tents, blankets, and coats to anyone in need. For several years she provided hot meals and nonperishable bags of food to the homeless in Sebastopol, California, twice a week. She donated her time several days a week working in Sonoma County food banks to be able to gather the food to give to others in need. She created a west country homeless reference list of services that was added to the county-wide reference guide.
Susan is survived by her mother Cyndy Stiner of Iowa Falls, Iowa; her brothers Lee Richtsmeier of Rohnert Park, California, and Lane Richtsmeier of Ankeny, Iowa; her grandmother Arlene Willms of Iowa Falls, Iowa; and her birth siblings Charles Emblen of Grimes, Iowa, Becky Thompson of Redmond, Washington, and Rachael Coelho of Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Susan is preceded in death by her father Dean Richtsmeier, her paternal grandparents Herman and Alice Richtsmeier, her maternal grandfather Stanley Silvest Sr., her maternal step-grandfather Harlan Willms, her uncle Stanley Silvest Jr., and her birth sister Mary Emblen.
