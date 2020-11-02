ACKLEY - Mildred L. Engelkes, 103, of Ackley, Iowa, passed away Oct. 31, 2020, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Services will be held Friday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Ackley. Face coverings and social distancing are requested. The service will be streamed on St. John's U.C.C. Facebook page. A time of fellowship will follow the service for those who care to visit with the family prior to the inurnment in Oakwood Cemetery in Ackley. Memorials may be directed to the family or sent to the Sietsema Funeral Home, PO Box 8, Ackley, IA 50601. Memorials will be given to St. John’s United Church of Christ, Grand JiVante and Care Initiatives Hospice in Cedar Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
She was born in Alexander, Iowa, to George and Velma (Wilson) Strahorn. Mildred graduated from Iowa Falls High School as the Top Scholar in Hardin County and received a teaching certificate from Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI) one year later. As a third-generation teacher, she taught country school, grades 1-8, for five years, until her marriage disqualified her from teaching.