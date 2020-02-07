HUBBARD—Evalyn Mathews, 100, of Hubbard, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Hubbard Care Center. Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hubbard. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 14, from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hubbard Swimming Pool Fund, c/o City of Hubbard, P.O. Box 265, Hubbard, IA 50122. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.