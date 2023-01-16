TRAER - Loren Wilfred Ewoldt, 92, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Overton Funeral Home with military rites conducted by the Traer American Legion and burial at the Oneida Cemetery, rural Clutier. A time of visitation for Loren will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Overton Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Loren was born on Oct. 30, 1930, on the family farm southeast of Traer. He was the first of four boys born to Elmer H. Ewoldt and Mildred M. (Jacobsen) Ewoldt. He attended country school (Perry #6) and graduated from Traer High School in 1949. He volunteered for the Marine Corps in 1952. He was stationed in Jacksonville and San Diego before his honorable discharge in 1954.
In 1950 Loren met Pauline Puls when he asked her to dance a circle two step at an outdoor dance in Garwin. They were married on June 21, 1954. They lived on their farm outside Clutier until 1997 when they moved to Traer. For 61 years Loren and Pauline were partners in raising their family, running their farm, and enjoying life together. Their teamwork was particularly evident during summer vacations when they packed four kids in the Bonneville and took off to various locations near and far. They continued to travel in their empty nest years, where an annual car trip out west was highlighted by meeting local friends in Las Vegas.
Loren was proud of his military service and became an active lifelong member of the American Legion (Kubik-Finch Post 142). He served as Legion Commander (1980-81). During his leadership tenure the Legion approved a significant donation to install a lighting system at the baseball diamond of the new North Tama Athletic Complex. For several years Loren also organized and participated in military funeral rites to honor local veterans. He was a member of The Forty and Eight (Voiture Locale 568 Marshalltown), an independent, by invitation, honor society of American veterans.
He is survived by three sons: Dan (Sue) of Traer, Tom (Sherri Stoakes) of Eldora, and Greg (Deb) of Buckingham; one daughter Lori (Scott Eitel) of Pine Island, Minnesota; seven grandchildren; and four great-granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Pauline, his parents, and brothers: Royce, Norman, and Sherman.
The family requests that memorials be sent to Traer Ambulance Service.