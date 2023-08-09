BLAIRSBURG - Roger Fagervik, 78, of Blairsburg died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Bethany Life in Story City. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at United Church of Christ Congregational – Blairsburg with lunch and time with family to follow at the Opera House. Foster Funeral and Cremation Center is assisting the family with services.
Roger Olof Fagervik, son of Arne and Astrid (Dahlquist) Fagervik, was born July 3, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Northeast Hamilton Schools in 1963. On Aug. 6, 1971, Roger was united in marriage to Sheryl Sue (Pelz) Noon in Blairsburg. Roger farmed for 50 years in the Blairsburg area and was the assistant manager of the Blairsburg Cooperative for 30 years.
He is survived by Sheri, his wife of 52 years; children: Ronda (Tom) Richardson of Avoca, Chad Fagervik of Ankeny, Daniel (Kimn) Fagervik of Fremont, Neb., Angie Fagervik-Chia of Des Moines, Eric (Tracie) Fagervik of Blairsburg; grandchildren: Andrew (Anna), Kalli (Keith), Alexandra (Jim), Cole, Kyle, Sam, Cooper, Iva; step-grandchildren: Breana, Janell and Kylie; great-grandchildren Harrison and Violet; four step-great-grandchildren: Liam, Arabella, Rowen and Adrian; and many extended family members.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and brother and sister-in-law Arne and Kathy Fagervik. He was a member of the United Church of Christ Congregational-Blairsburg Church for 50 years. Roger was a charter member of the Blairsburg Lions Club, he volunteered with the Blairsburg Fire Department for 30 years and enjoyed spending time with family, watching his grandchildren’s activities, wintering in Arizona and all forms of car racing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left in Roger’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, Iowa Chapter at www.alz.org/iowa.