Fankhauser, Paul

WILLIAMS - Paul Fankhauser, 75, of Williams, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Israel Hospice House in Ames following a five-year battle with cancer. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Williams with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Williams. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Chapel in Williams.
Paul was born on July 10, 1946, at the Webster City Hospital to Roy and Eleanor (Heit) Fankhauser. He graduated from Northeast Hamilton in Blairsburg in 1964. Following graduation, he spent six months in Cordova, Alaska, fishing, hunting and working at a cannery.