HUBBARD—Nathan Richard Faris, 25, of Hubbard, formerly of Iowa Falls, peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at his home in Hubbard surrounded by loved ones, due to complications from a traumatic brain injury at 12 years old. Nathan was under the care of Mary Greeley Hospice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at St. Mark Catholic Church, 415 Main St., Iowa Falls. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Linn’s Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to: Jon and Becky Faris Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Nathan Richard Faris was born June 5, 1995, to Jonathan Lee and Becky Ann (Heater) Faris at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Nathan attended Iowa Falls Schools until his brain injury. He completed grades 7-12 homeschooling with his mother and graduating in 2014. Prior to his brain injury, Nathan loved hanging out with his family and friends. He attended Boy Scouts and Sunday School. He enjoyed walking, biking, swimming, fishing, video games and collecting cards. He played tee-ball and youth football. Nathan was an avid ISU football fan. He loved pig chores. Nathan’s favorite memory was when he was 4 years old, he went to help his dad load hogs. While Dad was away from the site office, Nathan got ahold of several bottles of various colors of Sprayola and enjoyed “painting” the walls. Nathan received the honored nickname of “Picaso.”