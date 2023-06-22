NEW PROVIDENCE - Richard "Dick" Faris, age 72, of New Providence, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, June 21 at his home.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 25 from 2-5 p.m. at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Eldora.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Burial will be in the New Providence Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Richard and his family.
Dick was born on Feb. 6, 1951, in Eldora, the son of Ed and Mary (Tucker) Faris. He attended school in New Providence and graduated with the class of 1969. During that time, he was involved in FFA and 4-H. He enjoyed riding horses and motorcycles in his youth. He served as an MP in the National Guard until 1975. Dick graduated from Ellsworth Community College in 1972. In the early 70s he served on the Eldora Police Department and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department. Dick worked for Ken Reece for 25 years farming, raising cattle, and working as a mechanic. In 1990 he started working for Concrete Incorporated in Iowa Falls as a mechanic, where he worked until his diagnosis.
On July 1, 1983, Dick was united in marriage to Cathy Patterson. They had two children, Whitney and Slade. They enjoyed antiquing and going on short trips. Dick took the scenic route wherever he went. He spent much of his free time with his kids and grandkids going to school events, camping, shooting, and farming. Dick enjoyed gardening, tinkering, and helping other people. He was an avid shooter and a member of the Smokey Ridge Muzzleloaders. Dick loved going to black powder shoots on the weekends and the annual Labor Day Rendezvous and the Frosted Fanny Rendezvous.
Left behind to cherish Dick’s memory are his wife of 40 years, Cathy and their children Whitney (James) Bracy and Slade (Sommer) Faris. Dick is also survived by his grandchildren: Jade, Logan, Holden, and Koe; sister-in-law Dianne Faris; brothers: Greg (Sue) Faris, Kim (Nancy) Faris; sister Kay (Denny) Held; brother-in-law Steve Patterson and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Mary Faris; father- and mother-in-law, Clyde and Shirley Patterson; brother Denny Faris; and sister-in-law Kelly Patterson.