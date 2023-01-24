IOWA FALLS - James Feeney, 64, of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at Hansen Family Hospital. A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest at the Friends Cemetery at a later date. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Jim and his family.
James Michael Feeney was born Dec. 21, 1958, to Edward and Marilyn Feeney in Carroll, Iowa. Jim was the oldest of their seven children. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School graduating from Boone High School in 1978.
Fresh out of high school he began working at Alliant Energy and was a devoted employee for 40 years. On Nov. 28, 1981 he married Julie Ann Abbott at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Boone. Jim and Julie have two sons: Nate and Matt.
Jim was involved in the Knights of Columbus. He was an excellent cook, especially known for his homemade fettuccini. An avid sports fan, Jimmy loved watching his boys play sports, coached tee-ball, flag football and booster club basketball. Jim enjoyed golfing, tailgating at ISU home games with his siblings and later attending sporting events of his grandchildren.
Jim Feeney is survived by his wife, Julie Feeney of Iowa Falls; sons: Nate (Kelly) Feeney of Aplington and Matt (Kelci Christensen) Feeney of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren: Kaeden, Keali, Kamden, Jaxson, Asher, and Lily. Jim is also survived by his siblings: Lori (Jeff) Mattson, Larry Feeney, Lisa (Ron) Sunstrom, Joe Feeney and friend (Susan), Jenny Feeney, Niki (Dom Brocco) Feeney, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank those who have reached out, for your many acts of kindness and expressions of sympathy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to the family towards a donation of their preference in memory of Jim.