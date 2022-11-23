IOWA FALLS - Dorothy Marie Fiddelke, 80, of Iowa Falls and formerly of Manchester, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center in Waterloo. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Manchester, Rev. David Weber officiating. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, also in Manchester. Friends may also visit from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church on Tuesday. Internment to take place at Coffins Grove Cemetery, Manchester.
Dorothy was born on Aug. 21, 1942, in Amherst, Neb., the daughter of Frank and Marie (Kreutzer) Fisher. She was raised and educated in Amherst and was a 1960 graduate of Amherst High School.
On April 22, 1962, Dorothy was united in marriage to Norman Fiddelke at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney, Neb. Five children were born to this union. Dorothy was a loving mom and housewife. The family lived in Manchester for 20 years until moving to Iowa Falls in 1996. Dorothy worked as a special needs associate.
Dorothy was a dedicated mother who never missed any of her children’s events. She enjoyed traveling with Norman. She liked quilting, playing board games and cards. Above all else, Dorothy loved her family and cherished spending time with them. Her giving nature continued after her death with her organ donation through the Iowa Donor Network.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years Norman Fiddelke of Iowa Falls; her five children: Kevin (Lisa) Fiddelke of Kansas City, Mo.; Kurt (Deena) Fiddelke of Waterloo; Kyle Fiddelke (fiancé Michal Alchikh) of San Diego, Calif.; Kim (Nathan) Nealson of Des Moines and Kelly (Michael) Horn of Peoria, Ill.; eight grandchildren: Casey Fiddelke, Aaron Fiddelke, Yvette Fiddelke, Allen Fiddelke, Megan Miller, Abbie Shiflett, Kinsey Nealson and Colin Horn; seven great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Ruby Fisher; brothers-and-sisters-in-law: Kaye Fiddelke, Susanne (Guy) McCabe, Wes (Mary) Fiddelke, Barb (Jack) Eberhart and Randy (Barby) Fiddelke; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lowell Fisher, sister Evonne (Eugene) Bergt and brother-in-law Roger Fiddelke.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.