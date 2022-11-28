IOWA FALLs - Audrey Fleener, 90, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls with burial in the Alden Cemetery. Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Audrey Ann Alden Fleener was born on Feb. 7, 1932 in Alexander, Iowa to Wesley and Viola (Kaus) Alden. She graduated from Garner High School. On Aug. 19, 1950, Audrey was united in marriage to Bernard Hoelscher and they would later divorce. She then married Victor Fleener and would later divorce.
Audrey loved baking pies, cookies and cinnamon rolls and truly enjoyed visits from all the generations with a little puzzling and back alley bridge. She was known to play a mean game of 500 and took no mercy. She was involved with several card clubs and also a women’s bowling league. She worked at B&D Truck Stop, King’s Greenhouse, Boyt Luggage and the Iowa Workforce Development.
She is survived by her children: Michael (Kathy) Hoelscher of Alden, Donna (Michael) Aldinger of Iowa Falls, Connie (Larry) Rasmussen of Waverly, Vicki (Roger) Husted of Alden, Thomas Hoelscher of Iowa Falls and Lori (Gary) Pommrehn of Iowa Falls; sister Delores (Larry) Afseth of Preston, Minn.; sisters-in-law: Lois Alden of Preston, Minn.; Faye Alden of Austin, Minn.; and Shirley Meyer of Morro Bay Calif.; brother-in-law Louis Sogard of Ames, 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Bernard and Victor; siblings: Donald, Duane, Dean, Lloyd and Sherrill; granddaughter Morgan and many other family and friends.