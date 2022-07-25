CORALVILLE
Sherlyn Sue Flesher, 66, residing in Coralville, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. Sherlyn was born Sept. 9, 1955, in South Bend, Ind., to Grover Clifford Flesher and Wanda Daphine (Mock) Flesher. Along with her mother, Wanda Flesher of South Bend, Sherlyn is survived by her sister, Shirley (Robert) Peterson of Lakeville; her brother, Clifford Flesher of South Bend; four nieces: Gail Peterson DDS of Indianapolis, Dr. Sara (Corey) Schrader of Greenwood, Ind., Kimberly (Abel) Orelove of Plainfield, Ill., and Bethany (Mark) Holtz of Indianapolis; as well as eight great-nieces and -nephews. Sherlyn was preceded in death by her father, Grover Flesher. Sherlyn graduated from Jackson High School as the valedictorian of her class. She later received her bachelor’s degree magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Indiana University and her MBA from the University of Iowa in 2003. She worked in computer technology for IBM while living in Indianapolis, Marietta, Ga., and Akron, Ohio. Later, she worked for Amana Corporation in Iowa and for H&R Block. She also owned a framing shop for a period of time in Coralville. Her hobbies included reading, movies, and gardening. She was a Master Gardener and belonged to a gardening club in Coralville. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, with visitation one hour prior at Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Burial will be later that day at Hillcrest Cemetery in Redkey, Ind. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.