PARKERSBURG—Floyd William Schrage, 92, of Parkersburg, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Parker Place in Parkersburg. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church in Parkersburg.
