Kenneth M. Folks (Mike), 77, of Garwin, passed away on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at the Iowa River Hospice Home, next to his loving wife and ready to cheer on the Iowa State Cyclones to victory.
At this time cremation rites have been accorded, and no formal services are currently planned. Memorials in Kenny’s name may be directed to Iowa River Hospice Home or the Tama County Humane Society. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
Kenneth M. Folks was born to Kenneth Howard and Wanda (Hutchison) Folks on June 9, 1945 in Iowa Falls. He later would graduate from Alden High School in the class of 1963. Kenny worked for Burton Plumbing and Heating in Iowa Falls until 1965.
Kenny was drafted in 1965 to serve in the United States Army, where he would serve his country during the Vietnam War. He was later honorably discharged.
On Aug. 1, 1974 Kenny was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sherry Bell, at the First Congregational Church in Marshalltown. He worked for Fisher Controls in Marshalltown in their bargaining unit, from which he would retire in December of 2000.
Kenny was a proud member of the UAW Local 893 and the Iowa State Cyclone Wrestling Club. In his free time, he enjoyed watching Iowa State and UNI football and wrestling, going to high school wrestling meets, going fishing, trips to Canada with his family, camping, traveling, woodworking projects, gardening and going out on his recumbent trike.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sherry; his sister Linda (Ron) Lemke, of Iowa Falls; his two nephews: Lance (Charlotte) Lemke, of Iowa Falls and Bryce (Josie) Lemke of Nevada; and his pet cat: Bitty-Bit.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Wanda Folks.