IOWA FALLS - Desiree Dawn Folsom, 25, of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023 in Eldora. A public visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 at the Woodley Funeral Home. A private family service will be held prior to the visitation. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Desiree and her family.
Desiree Dawn Folsom was born Aug. 3, 1997 to Tracy Lynn Rohlfsen in Des Moines. She attended school in Iowa Falls and Wapsie Valley. Desiree moved to Iowa Falls to complete her high school years and graduated in 2015.
Desiree excelled in track and field and received many medals and ribbons while in high school. She enjoyed the hurdles the best and participated in the Drake relays and State track with her teammates. Her passion for music, friends and fashion kept her busy. When she put her mind to something, she accomplished it. While in high school she decided to join the National Guard. She completed her application in Sept. of 2014 and went to basic training right after graduation. Her physical fitness benefited her at basic training. She excelled in many of the military challenges. While at basic training she was baptized and found her spiritual center to her life.
Desiree attended the University of Northern Iowa majoring in psychology. She had several jobs during college but always enjoyed working with people. She was hired by Optimae Life Services and found her perfect fit with helping her clients and working with her colleagues.
Desiree was a mother, sister, daughter, granddaughter and friend. She enjoyed reading, exercising, learning new things and spending time with her two children, Harper and Sawyer, and hanging out with her many friends.
Desiree Folsom is survived by two beautiful children, Harper and Sawyer and a special friend, Joey DeHart. She is also survived by her mother, Tracy Rohlfsen; sisters: Shereese and Samantha Rohlfsen; half-brothers: Robert and Nick Folsom; grandparents: Robert Rohlfsen and Victoria Arndt and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Roberta Rohlfsen and father, Richard Folsom.
Memorials may be sent to Iowa Falls State Bank in memory of Desiree Folsom for Harper and Sawyer. Additional donations may be sent to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.