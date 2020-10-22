IOWA FALLS
Gladys Forbes, 96, formerly of Hubbard, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services for the immediate family will be held at Zion United Church of Christ in Hubbard on Friday, Oct. 23, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery. The wearing of masks and respect for social distancing guidelines will be strictly adhered to. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation nor lunch following the services. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Church of Christ or Scenic Manor. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com
Gladys Ida Forbes was born Aug. 21, 1924, as the only child to Gustave and Martha (Dubberke) Mannetter. She graduated from Hubbard High School, Class of 1942.
On Dec. 7, 1946 she was united in marriage to Archie Willard Forbes at the Evangelical and Reformed Church in Hubbard. After their marriage, they moved onto the Gus and Martha Mannetter farm east of Hubbard. They spent nearly their entire lives farming and raising a family on this place. They retired from farming in 1986. They continued to live on the farm until age urged them to move to Iowa Falls in March 2013.
Those remaining to cherish her memory include one son, Denbeigh, and wife Julie Forbes of Kingston, Massachusetts; one daughter, Carol, and her husband Patrick Smith of Ames; one son-in-law, Terry, and his wife Charlene Krogh of New Providence; four grandchildren, Kelly Forbes of Dacula, Georgia, Julie “Chrissy” (Forbes) Binari of Kingston, Massachusetts, Kyle Krogh of Huxley and Susan Copp of Iowa Falls; 10 great-grandchildren, Quincy, Kamryn, Thomas, Sean, Kale, Jace, Gage, Bode, Jessica and Christopher; three great-great-grandchildren; Archie’s two foster sisters, Betty Schnormeier of Hubbard and Karen Granzow of Eldora; one foster brother, Dwight Clark of Eldora, along with many other relatives and friends.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Archie; her daughter, Joyce (Forbes) Krogh; and her parents, Gus and Martha Mannetter.
