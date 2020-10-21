IOWA FALLS—Gladys Forbes, 96, formerly of Hubbard, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services for the immediate family will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Zion United Church of Christ in Hubbard. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery. The wearing of masks and respect for social distancing guidelines will be strictly adhered to. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation nor lunch following the services. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Church of Christ or Scenic Manor. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.