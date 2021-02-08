IOWA FALLS - Jessie Frazier, 90, of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at her home. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at the Woodley Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest with a private family burial at the Friends Cemetery. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Jessie and her family. There will be a service conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, by the Iowa Falls Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses that will be live-streamed on Zoom via their Facebook page. Please check that page for a sign-in code.
Jessie Carter (Parks) Frazier was born March 16, 1930, to Johnny and Grace (Watson) Parks in Alton, Missouri. She attended country school. On Aug. 1, 1961, Jessie was united in marriage to Dorlin A. Frazier at the Omaha Courthouse in Omaha, Nebraska. Jessie was a member of the Kingdom Hall and was an active Jehovah's Witness. In her younger years Jessie was employed as a carhop, waitress and factory worker. She retired from Farmland Foods after 20-some years and then got her GED and her CNA. She worked at Ellsworth Hospital and retired from there as well.