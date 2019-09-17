Virginia Lee Fredericks, 94, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the First Baptist Church, 521 Rocksylvania Ave., Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Linn’s Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. For those who cannot attend the service or wish to send a card, please send them to: Virginia Fredericks Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. The Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is helping the family with arrangements. For further information, please visit linnsfuneralhome.com.