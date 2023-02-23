IOWA FALLS - Thomas Friend, 69, of Des Moines and formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist in Des Moines. Funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at the St. Mark Catholic Church in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest with military honors at the St. Mark Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the church. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Tom and his family.
Thomas Joseph Friend was born on Oct. 23, 1953, to James Joseph and Rosemary (McCoy) Friend in Des Moines. He attended St. Anthony’s Grade School and graduated from Dowling High School class of 1972. Thomas honorably served in the United States Navy from 1972-1976.
Tom worked many summers with his dad and became a Master Electrician. He owned and operated Friend Electric, Inc. in Iowa Falls, Iowa for over thirty-five years.
On Jan. 1, 2000, Thomas was united in marriage to Patricia Sullivan at St. Mark Catholic Church in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Tom and Patti adopted three children: Gina, Julianne and Thomas.
Tom’s avocation was buying and selling diamonds, coins, gold and silver. He collected tools and pocket-knives and along with Patti, enjoyed auctions and collecting antiques. Tom was very caring and generous to a fault. He gave back to the community over many years with donations of time, money and use of his equipment. He mentored many young men who went on to be electricians and electrical engineers.
Tom enjoyed concerts and loved to tease and joke around. He was gruff on the outside but had the heart of a marshmallow. His children were the joy of his life. Even though Tom endured years of medical issues he always had a smile and enjoyed talking to his many friends.
Tom Friend is survived by his wife, Patti Friend; children: Gina (Josh Jones) Friend and their children Ariella and Wyatt of Algona, Iowa; Julianne (Noah Olander) Friend of Mitchellville, Iowa; and Thomas Friend of Rockwell, Iowa; sisters: Mary (Jerry) Spracklin, Joanne (Marty Shephed) Friend, Theresa Waters and Helen (Rodney) Curry all of Des Moines; sister in-law Diane Friend; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol Henderson, and brother Jim Friend.