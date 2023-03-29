IOWA FALLS - Joyce Elizabeth Frisbie passed away on March 6, 2023, in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
Joyce Elizabeth Henry Frisbie was born on Aug. 2, 1936, to Ralph and Evelyn (Muller) Hilsman near Nora Springs, Iowa. She attended schools in Nora Springs and later graduated from Rudd High School. In 1958, she married Richard Henry. They were blessed with three children: Michael, Steven and Carolyn. Joyce enjoyed helping her husband on the farm, maintaining a large garden and working at the Riverside Cemetery. Richard passed away on Feb. 17, 1995. Joyce then spent time traveling and volunteering at Hospice Care, but most importantly she loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards and games (especially what she referred to as “Donimos”) and putting together jigsaw puzzles.
Joyce was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cresco and later attended the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls.
On Jan. 13, 2001, Joyce married Robert Frisbie. They made the most of the short time that they had together, as Robert passed away on Oct. 14, 2001.
Joyce will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her sons: Michael Henry of Cresco, Steven (Laurie) Henry of Iowa Falls, stepson Jim Frisbie of Charles City; grandchildren: Sybil Henry, Rachel (Jeromy) Sweeney, Dan Henry, Joanne Wilson, Chad Henry, Crystal Henry, Darla (Marty) Davis, Danita (Alex) Janssen, Heather Frisbie and Shelly Frisbie; many great-grandchildren; brothers: Gerald (May) Hilsman and Darrell Hilsman; sisters-in-law: Jan Hilsman, Eunice Hilsman and Pam Lassahn; and Joyce’s special friend, Norman Schiedel.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, infant daughter Carolyn, granddaughter Deanna Bahr Latham, stepson Richard Frisbie and three brothers: Dale, Lyndon and David.
Joyce donated her body for research to the University of Iowa in Iowa City. She will be laid to rest in the Eden Presbyterian Cemetery at a later date.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cresco, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Lindstrom Funeral Home is assisting the family.