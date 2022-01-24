LINCOLN, Neb. - Pat Fritz, 95, formerly of Iowa Falls, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Hillcrest Firethorn in Lincoln, Neb. Memorial service will be on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home of Lincoln, Neb. As a courtesy to the family, we will be attempting to live stream the services at https://www.facebook.com/BMLFuneralStreaming/live. It is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. Memorials may be sent to the Iowa Falls United Methodist Church youth scholarship fund. There will be a graveside service at Northlawn Memory Gardens in Iowa Falls this summer.
Patricia Ann Lundsten was born at home in Delano, Minn., daughter of Clifford Nelson and Lorna Marguerite (Olson) Lundsten. She married Donald LeRoy Fritz in 1950 and they lived in various communities in Minnesota and Iowa before moving to Iowa Falls with their five children in 1968. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and served her community through Girl Scouts, Progress Club, Ellsworth Hospital Auxiliary and was a 50-year member of the PEO Sisterhood.