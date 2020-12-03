IOWA FALLS - Kay Froning, 80, of the Iowa Falls and Eldora area, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at MercyOne in Mason City. She will be laid to rest with a private family graveside service and burial on Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Jackson Township Cemetery, rural Owasa. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Kay and her family.
Margaret “Kay” (Albers) Froning was born in Jackson Township, Iowa, on Nov. 10, 1940, to Albert and Hazel (Ward) Albers. Kay attended the Owasa High School. She was a lifelong member of the Owasa Methodist Church. Kay worked at the Hardin County Assessor’s Office for 20 years. She was united in marriage to Craig Froning on Nov. 9, 2002, at the Owasa United Methodist Church.