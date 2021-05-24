Fuller, Arleen

IOWA FALLS - Arleen Vernelle Fuller, 98, of Iowa Falls, passed away peacefully Friday, May 21, 2021, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls.
Arleen Vernelle (Upton) Fuller was born on a farm east of Eldora on Aug. 7, 1922, the oldest daughter of Marion and Margie (Hauser) Upton. She attended the Whitten school through third grade when her family moved to the Upton home farm east of Eldora. Arleen went to Columbia Country School and Eldora High School graduating with the class of 1939. Following high school, she went on to obtain her Teachers Degree from Iowa State University. She graduated from ISU in 1944 and taught in Owasa, Britt and Hampton high schools.