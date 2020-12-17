IOWA FALLS
Dorothy Gaulke, 95, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Scenic Manor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at the Union Cemetery. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Dorothy and her family.
Dorothy Gaulke was born on the family farm in rural Alden, Iowa, on Dec. 12, 1925, to Clarence and Anna (Grupe) Humphrey. She attended Iowa Falls schools. Dorothy was united in marriage to Dick Granzow in 1942 at the Methodist Church in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Dorothy was an active member of the Methodist Church. After Dick’s passing, she later married Claire Gaulke. Dick and Claire were both members of the United States Army. Dorothy was a secretary at the Iowa Falls High School for four years before becoming the secretary at her husband’s business, Granzow Insurance, until her retirement.
Dorothy was a fun-loving woman who enjoyed life. During her children’s younger years, she enjoyed spending time with them and being a part of their activities. Dorothy enjoyed helping with 4-H activities. She loved to cook her family meals. Dorothy was a lover of all things, which included helping others and keeping company. Dorothy was also a member of the Red Hats. She enjoyed her companionship with all the ladies throughout the years.
Dorothy Gaulke is survived by her son, James (Alexia) Granzow of Sunlakes, Arizona; two grandsons, Tyler (Erin) Granzow of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Brock Granzow of West Des Moines, Iowa; two great-grandsons, Nash Granzow and Levi Granzow; and her brother, Marlyn (Dorothy) Humphrey of Iowa Falls, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Granzow; her parents; and both husbands.
Dorothy Gaulke, 95, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Scenic Manor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at the Union Cemetery. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Dorothy and her family.
Dorothy Gaulke was born on the family farm in rural Alden, Iowa, on Dec. 12, 1925, to Clarence and Anna (Grupe) Humphrey. She attended Iowa Falls schools. Dorothy was united in marriage to Dick Granzow in 1942 at the Methodist Church in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Dorothy was an active member of the Methodist Church. After Dick’s passing, she later married Claire Gaulke. Dick and Claire were both members of the United States Army. Dorothy was a secretary at the Iowa Falls High School for four years before becoming the secretary at her husband’s business, Granzow Insurance, until her retirement.
Dorothy was a fun-loving woman who enjoyed life. During her children’s younger years, she enjoyed spending time with them and being a part of their activities. Dorothy enjoyed helping with 4-H activities. She loved to cook her family meals. Dorothy was a lover of all things, which included helping others and keeping company. Dorothy was also a member of the Red Hats. She enjoyed her companionship with all the ladies throughout the years.
Dorothy Gaulke is survived by her son, James (Alexia) Granzow of Sunlakes, Arizona; two grandsons, Tyler (Erin) Granzow of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Brock Granzow of West Des Moines, Iowa; two great-grandsons, Nash Granzow and Levi Granzow; and her brother, Marlyn (Dorothy) Humphrey of Iowa Falls, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Granzow; her parents; and both husbands.