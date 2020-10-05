Janet Gehrls, 87, of Iowa Falls, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Scenic Manor. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. She will be laid to rest at the Union Cemetery. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be strictly adhered to. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Janet and her family.
Janet Louise (Johnson) Gehrls was born on April 7, 1933, to Joseph Clyde and Margaret Louise (Corey) Johnson in Des Moines. She attended college at Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa. On Aug. 27, 1955, she was united in marriage to Gaylon Hugo Gehrls at the First United Methodist Church in Des Moines.