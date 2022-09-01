Larry Gehrls, 42, of Marion and formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest with a private family inurnment at a later date. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Larry and his family.
Larry was born on Nov. 7, 1979, in Sapulpa, Okla. to parents John and Vicky Gehrls. After graduating from Iowa Falls Community Schools, he attended Kirkwood Community College. Larry married Paula Williams on April 14, 2004, in Las Vegas, Nev. Larry worked as a musician and also as a custodian for Cedar Rapids Public Schools.
Larry had a deep love for his family, friends and music. Over the years he performed solo and with many different bands. He wrote or co-wrote over 75 songs in any genre he was inspired by. Many were written by a fire at a family cabin in northern Wisconsin that he helped build with his family when he was a boy. He spent a lot of time there at peace with the people he loved. He would make you laugh or hold you when you cried. He was kind. He was never happier than when he was with his daughters. He will be missed.
Left to cherish Larry's memory include his parents: John and Vicky Gehrls of Iowa Falls; wife, Paula Gehrls of Marion; daughters: Nevaeh Kay Murphy and Emberlee Opal Gehrls of Marion; brother, Mike Gehrls of Iowa Falls; sister, Jennifer Gehrls of Iowa Falls; Larry Spears of Sapulpa, Okla. and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Don and Volita Trotter, and by his paternal grandparents: Hugo and Janet Gehrls.