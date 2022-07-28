IOWA FALLS- George Umscheid, 81, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Iowa Falls. A celebration of life will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.
George Edward Umscheid was born to Myron and Mary Bosold Umscheid on Feb. 28, 1941, in Brite, Calif. He attended school in Emmetsburg and graduated from Emmetsburg Catholic High School in 1959. He spent the next four years serving in the U.S. Air Force. He married his first love, Theresa Bleckwenn, to whom he was wed for almost 50 years. They had three children: Kim (Ed) Wilkes of Redding, Calif.; MaryAnn (George) McGlamery of Bellaire, Texas; and Tom (Melissa) Umscheid of Gilbert, Ariz.