APLINGTON—Georgie C. Schipper, 88, formerly of Aplington, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Westbrook Acres in Gladbrook. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the Bethel Reformed Church, with burial in the Bethel Reformed Cemetery, both in rural Aplington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to family.