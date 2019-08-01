CLARKSVILLE— Gertrude Alice Wilken, 88, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville with a light lunch before the service from noon to 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Immanuel United Church of Christ or Cedar Valley Hospice. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.