Ghormley, David

David Ghormley’s family would like to invite his friends to join them for his celebration of life on Monday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 West Bremer Ave. Wavery, IA. Dave entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Jan. 11, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19, and was honored in a family graveside service. We would like to thank you all for your prayers and kind attention during his time in the hospital. He enjoyed your phone calls and visits very much, and we were deeply touched by the outpouring of support for all of us. A luncheon will be provided after the church service, and we hope you will join us to celebrate Dave in a joyful sharing of good food and fond memories.