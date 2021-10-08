IOWA FALLS- John Dickinson Goossen died Wednesday, Sept. 29, in Newport Beach, Calif. John Goossen was born on Aug. 24, 1954, to John G. and Donna M. (Dickinson) Goossen in Norfolk, Neb. John graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1972. While in high school, he participated in track and field and played high school football. He attended Northeastern Nebraska Community College and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1976 with a degree in English and sociology. John married Tracy Williams on Dec. 23, 1986. Together they raised three daughters: Taylor, Mackenzie, and Carrie.
John’s career in the newspaper field began in the circulation departments at the Scottsbluff Star-Herald in Scottsbluff, Neb., and The Grand Island Independent in Grand Island, Neb. Following his position as assistant publisher at The Daily Ardmoreite in Ardmore, Okla., Goossen served as publisher/editor at The Hannibal Courier-Post in Hannibal, Mo., The Grand Island Independent, The Capital-Journal in Topeka, Kan., the Waterloo Courier in Waterloo and The Ames Tribune in Ames. In 2012, John received the Master Editor-Publisher award from the Iowa Newspaper Association and Foundation. He was the general manager of Times Citizen Communications in Iowa Falls at the time of his death.