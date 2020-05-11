HAMPTON - Grace Irene Humburg Abernathy, 86, of Hampton, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. She was born April 16, 1934, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to Frank and Grace (Riley) Snyder.
Irene attended Iowa Falls schools and graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1952. She was united in marriage to Ernest W. Humburg in Iowa Falls on Jan. 17, 1954, and resided in Hampton. Ernest preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 1978. Irene married Richard H. Abernathy in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, on Aug. 2, 1980, and lived in Ellsworth and Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Waverly, Iowa. Richard preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 2006. Irene worked as a legal secretary in Hampton and administrative assistant at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She started and led a women's bible study group for many years. Irene's Christian faith made her who she was. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.