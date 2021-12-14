Granner, Roger Glen

HUBBARD-Roger Glen Granner, 69, of Hubbard, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines surrounded by his family after a short battle with leukemia. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at the Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard. Burial will be in the Hubbard Cemetery in Hubbard. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hardin County Fair Board.
Roger was born on March 29, 1952, to Stanley and Reva (Carr) Granner in Eldora. He was baptized and confirmed at Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard, where he was a lifelong member. Roger grew up on the family farm raising Angus cattle. He graduated from Hubbard High School in 1970, where he was active in baseball, football, golf and 4-H. Roger attended NIACC and graduated with his AA in agriculture business in 1972. Following graduation, he returned home to help his father farm. Roger was united in marriage on Jan. 19, 1974, to Sheila Lange at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eldora. To this union two daughters were born.