Stanley Elwyn Granner, 89, of Eldora, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Eldora Specialty Care. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Aaron Hambleton officiating. Public visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at the Creps Abels Funeral Home located in Eldora. Following the funeral, Stanley will be laid to rest at Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Stanley’s name to either his family, St. Paul Lutheran Church or to Lutheran Family Service, which continues to help couples build families through adoption today. Gifts may be made online at www.lutheranfamilyservice.org/donations/, by texting the word GIVE to 515-212-7585 or by mail to LFS, 409 Kenyon Road, Suite C, Fort Dodge, IA 50501. For further information or to leave a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.