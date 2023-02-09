ALDEN - Caren Ann (Bruns) Green, 84, formerly of Alden, passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Caren was born in Belmond, on Aug. 28, 1938, to Fred and Elsie (Muhlenbruch) Bruns. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Caren loved to sing, dance, and spend time with family and friends. She was active in her church and in the community. Bible school, choir, den leader, UMW, Alden Cemetery (board and caretaker), and Alden American Legion Auxiliary were just some of the ways she impacted the community.
Caren married Jim Green on June 29, 1957. They had a son, Allen, on April 7, 1970. Caren managed the home and helped Jim grow his electrical business. Caren and Jim bought their home in Alden in 1972. Jim fell ill in 1978 with emphysema and he passed in 1992. She continued to live in their home until 2018 when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
Care wasn’t only in her name - it was in her heart. It extended to all family, friends, and the community. There were many trips to McAllen, Texas to help Jim’s family; caring for her nieces after their mother’s death; caring for her brother’s family when they fell on tough times; and caring for her elderly neighbors. Caren especially provided loving care for her husband Jim as he battled emphysema.
Caren relished her babysitting opportunities. She never turned down a painting or wallpapering party. If there was work to be done, you could count on her to help. She always said, “I may not have much to offer financially, but I am blessed with good health to help others however I can physically.”
Some of you may remember Caren as the caramel lady. Those of you who were lucky enough to have sampled some of her caramels know what I mean when I say they were out of this world!
Caren was preceded in death by her daughter Cylaine Schermer (18 days); husband Jim Green; brothers: Max, Curtis, Dean, Gary and Chuck Bruns. She is survived by her son Allen and his wife Dara (Gannon) Green; two grandchildren: Gillian and Gibson Green; sisters: Kathy Larsen and Elaine Shaffer; and sisters-in-law: El Etchen, Shirley Strong, and Linn Bruns.
A celebration of life for Caren will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Plymouth Church 4126 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312.