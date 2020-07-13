CEDAR FALLS
Julie Marie Green, 56, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Martin Health Center of Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Linn’s Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing are required. If you don’t have a mask the funeral home will provide one for you. The Linn’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Further information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, cards and/or memorials may be directed to: Julie M. Green Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Julie Marie Green was born April 17, 1963, to Richard Wayne and Marilyn Ann (Roth) Green at the Ellsworth Hospital in Iowa Falls. Julie attended Pineview and Central Elementary Schools in Iowa Falls, before graduating from the Iowa Falls High School in 1982. During most of her life she worked at the Ellsworth Hospital in Iowa Falls as an office assistant or filing clerk. She continued working for the hospital after their move out to the Hansen Family Hospital. Julie M. Green was a long-time member of the Bethany Lutheran Church where her daughter, Brittany Green, was eventually baptized. Julie was always very social and joyful, full of a good attitude. Her biggest loves in life were definitely her daughter, grandson and dog, although her two to three weekly trips to Dairy Queen with her mom came in close.
Julie Marie Green is survived by her mom, Marilyn Green of Iowa Falls; two siblings, Malea Green of Waterloo and Robert (Jillian) Green of Waterloo; one daughter, Brittany (Fernando) Munguia, Hidalgo, Texas; one grandson, Lorenzo; and three nephews and one niece.
Julie M. Green was preceded in death by her dad, Richard W. Green; her grandparents, William and Beulah Roth and Minnie and Robert Green; and five aunts, Norma (Raymond) DePauw, Geraldine (Eldon) Burns, Hester (LeRoy) Brightwell, Lorraine (Glenn) Wood and Janet Van Hove.
