Green, Marilyn Ann

IOWA FALLS - Marilyn Ann Green, 84, of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Visitation for Marilyn Green will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at Linn’s Funeral Chapel, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. Burial will be at North Lawn Memory Gardens Iowa Falls directly following visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family: Marilyn Green memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Marilyn Ann Roth was born Dec. 17, 1937, in Grinnell to William Frank and Beulah Belvader (Brimmer) Roth. Marilyn graduated Brooklyn High School with the class of 1955. She then attended the Mount Saint Clare College in Clinton, graduating in 1957 with a teaching degree. She did some substitute teaching for a few years. On Sept. 29, 1962, Marilyn was united in marriage to Richard Wayne Green in Albert Lea, Minn., and to this union three children were born: Julie, Malea, and Robert. Marilyn was self-employed and cleaned houses. She also was employed by General Publishing and Binding. Marilyn enjoyed taking her dogs and other dogs for walks and spending time at Dairy Queen.