VALLEY SPRINGS, ARK.
Lenard Eugene Grimm, 76, of Valley Springs, Arkansas, formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Community Compassion Center in Yellville, Arkansas. Memorial services are pending. The Linn’s Funeral Home is helping the family with arrangements. More information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. For those who cannot attend the services or would like to send a card, memorials may be directed to: Lenard Grimm Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Lenard Eugene Grimm was born Sept. 16, 1943, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Alonzo Douglas and Mary Grace (Banner) Grimm. He attended the Iowa Falls Community School District until the 10th grade. He was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Miller in Omaha, Nebraska, and they later divorced. On Sept. 16, 1975, he was united in marriage to Sharon Lea Lieser in Blair, Nebraska. During his life he worked mostly for Sunrise Housing and was a modular home construction supervisor. Lenard served in the United States Army from 1961-1969.
Lenard Eugene Grimm is survived by his wife, Sharon Grimm of Valley Springs, Arkansas; three children, Erica Lea Grimm of Iowa Falls, Douglas Leroy Grimm of Houston, Texas, and LeAnn Marie (Terry) Landrum of Branson, Missouri; six grandchildren; and three siblings, James Grimm, Kenneth Banner and Harvey Grimm.
Lenard Eugene Grimm, 76, of Valley Springs, Arkansas, formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Community Compassion Center in Yellville, Arkansas. Memorial services are pending. The Linn’s Funeral Home is helping the family with arrangements. More information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. For those who cannot attend the services or would like to send a card, memorials may be directed to: Lenard Grimm Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Lenard Eugene Grimm was born Sept. 16, 1943, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Alonzo Douglas and Mary Grace (Banner) Grimm. He attended the Iowa Falls Community School District until the 10th grade. He was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Miller in Omaha, Nebraska, and they later divorced. On Sept. 16, 1975, he was united in marriage to Sharon Lea Lieser in Blair, Nebraska. During his life he worked mostly for Sunrise Housing and was a modular home construction supervisor. Lenard served in the United States Army from 1961-1969.
Lenard Eugene Grimm is survived by his wife, Sharon Grimm of Valley Springs, Arkansas; three children, Erica Lea Grimm of Iowa Falls, Douglas Leroy Grimm of Houston, Texas, and LeAnn Marie (Terry) Landrum of Branson, Missouri; six grandchildren; and three siblings, James Grimm, Kenneth Banner and Harvey Grimm.